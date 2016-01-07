FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German yields fall as investors flee China stock market rout
Sections
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Harvey Aftermath
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 7, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

German yields fall as investors flee China stock market rout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - German bond yields fell to their lowest levels in over a month on Thursday as investors cowering from a global stock rout stemming from China sought refuge in the top-rated debt.

For the second time this week, Chinese shares tanked more than 7 percent, triggering a circuit breaker and sending panic across markets.

German bonds, seen as a safe haven in times of stress, benefited, with 10-year yields falling 2 basis points to 0.49 percent and two-year yields dropping 1 basis point to -0.39 percent.

Both were at their lowest levels since the European Central Bank eased monetary policy on Dec. 3.

German bund futures opened 26 ticks higher at 159.95. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.