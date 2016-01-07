German yields fall as investors flee China stock market rout

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - German bond yields fell to their lowest levels in over a month on Thursday as investors cowering from a global stock rout stemming from China sought refuge in the top-rated debt.

For the second time this week, Chinese shares tanked more than 7 percent, triggering a circuit breaker and sending panic across markets.

German bonds, seen as a safe haven in times of stress, benefited, with 10-year yields falling 2 basis points to 0.49 percent and two-year yields dropping 1 basis point to -0.39 percent.

Both were at their lowest levels since the European Central Bank eased monetary policy on Dec. 3.

German bund futures opened 26 ticks higher at 159.95. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Kevin Liffey)