Falling oil prices push Bund yields below 0.50 percent

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Benchmark German Bund yields dipped below 0.50 percent for the first time in a week on Thursday, after oil prices fell to another 12-year low, pinning long-term inflation expectations in the euro zone at 3-1/2 month lows.

Brent crude, the global benchmark dropped as far as $29.73, the lowest since February 2004 and down more than 1.5 percent as the prospect of more supplies from Iran loomed.

Free-falling oil prices and concerns over a slowdown in China have allowed euro zone bonds to withstand the traditional start-of-the year supply pressure as state treasuries take advantage of cash-rich investors opening their books again.

“The big theme is the stock market and China-related uncertainty and the decline in oil price that is depressing inflation expectations,” said Jussi Hiljanen, SEB’s head of fixed income research.

“The bad thing is there is not any light at the end of the tunnel in the short-term at least.”

After about 34 billion euros of debt already sold by Germany, Austria, The Netherlands, Spain, Italy and Belgium this week, Madrid is planning to sell another 4-5 billion euros of 2018, 2020 and 2023 bonds, while Portugal and Slovakia are launching 10- and 15-year bonds, respectively, via syndication.

German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were down 1 basis point at 0.50 percent, having dipped to 0.495 percent earlier in the day. Spanish and Portuguese yields were a tad higher as some in the market were making room for the new bonds.

PERSISTENTLY LOW

In inflation markets, five-year, five-year euro zone breakeven forwards, which are closely watched by the European Central Bank, traded near their lowest since early October at about 1.61 percent.

The measure, which shows where markets expect 2026 inflation forecasts to be in 2021, has fallen about 20 basis points since the ECB disappointed the market in early December with only a 10 basis point rate cut and a six month extension of its bond-buying programme.

A similar measure in the United States has fallen 20 bps this year alone due to oil prices and as some in the market question whether last year’s rate hike was premature. It now trades just below 2 percent.

Markets do not expect the ECB to ease monetary policy further next week, but they price in a 50 percent chance of another cut in the deposit rate from minus 0.30 percent in March and they fully price in a cut by the end of the year.

“The ECB staff forecasts suppose an oil price of over $52 a barrel this year, and as oil prices remain persistently low, the implications are hard to avoid,” Societe Generale rate strategists said in a note.

“If the oil price stays low, i.e. under $50, we can’t see any alternative but for the Council to consent to additional easing on March 7.”

The ECB will publish the minutes of its December meeting later in the day.

“Conclusions as to the conditions under which the deposit rate might be cut further are conceivable,” said Norbert Wuthe, senior analyst at Bayerische Landesbank.

“And, in the context of the persistent slide in the oil price, the minutes may reveal how narrowly an expansion of the monthly QE purchases was rejected.” (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Toby Chopra)