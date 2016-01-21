CORRECTED-As bank worries hit periphery, bond investors seek ECB assurances

(Corrects paragraph 2 to read “Portugal and Italy” not Portugal and Spain)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond investors may have accepted that the ECB is unlikely to offer more monetary stimulus on Thursday, but they will be hoping for some reassuring words on banking sector woes that have rattled their market of late.

While yields across the bloc nudged down ahead of the ECB meeting, strains have become obvious in the likes of Portugal and Italy which are wrestling with financial sector worries -- a sign that the link between banks and sovereigns revealed by the euro zone debt crisis has yet to be broken.

The gap between the yields on Portuguese 10-year bonds and benchmark German equivalents hit its widest since Oct. 2014 on Thursday. For Italy, the gap was the widest since August last year.

This spread widening appears to have moved in sync with a spike in the iTraxx index of subordinated bank debt insurance to about 207 basis points.

Lisbon and the ECB have been lambasted by private holders of Novo Banco’s senior debt after the Portuguese central bank transferred nearly 2 billion euros of its bonds to “bad bank” Banco Espirito Santo, making their investments nearly worthless.

Rome, which was at the centre of the euro zone debt crisis in 2011-2012, now faces concerns about 200 billion euros ($218 billion) of non-performing loans that are unlikely to be repaid. This has already pushed bank shares some 24 percent lower this year.

The latest slump this week was triggered by a request from the ECB, in its role as bank supervisor, for more information on these bad loans, having already combed their accounts during the 2014 stress tests.

This has triggered fears from investors that it may demand further writedowns, amid frustration that the country has made no progress on plans to set up a bad bank.

Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday the market was wrong to think the country’s banking system might be weak.

Spanish bonds, hit by political uncertainty after inconclusive general elections in December, were holding up better than their Italian and Portuguese peers. Madrid has already set up a bad bank, its banking sector has received a euro zone bailout, and its economy is recovering faster.

“As there is nothing expected on the monetary policy front, focus shifts to other stories like what its going on in the Portuguese and Italian banking sectors,” KBC rates strategist Mathias van der Jeugt said.

Having cut interest rates in December, the ECB is expected to leave things as they are in its rate decision at 1245 GMT.

While ECB president Mario Draghi is likely to face questions over banking concerns during his 1330 GMT press conference investors are also hoping he will signal possible future easing given the slowdown in China and plunging oil price.

Markets are already pricing in around a 50 percent chance of a 10 basis point cut in the deposit rate to -0.40 percent at the March meeting. (Editing by Catherine Evans)