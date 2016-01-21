Draghi's March easing hint weakens euro, knocks down bond yields

* ECB’s Draghi points to new easing measures in March

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Mario Draghi’s suggestion that the European Central Bank could ease monetary policy further in March weakened the euro and pushed down euro zone bond yields and money market rates on Thursday, but had no material impact on inflation expectations.

The moves suggested investors reckon further monetary policy easing may have a larger impact on financial markets than on the real economy, in which consumer prices may soon fall due to the slump in oil prices.

The euro fell below $1.08 for the first time in two weeks and hit a nine-month low of 126.17 yen, while two- and five-year German bond yields hit record lows of -0.446 percent and -0.244 percent respectively.

Southern euro zone bonds, which have been under pressure due to banking concerns in Italy and Portugal, saw yields fall more than 10 basis points on the day.

Money markets were pricing in about a 75 percent chance of a 10 bps cut in the ECB’s deposit rate to minus 0.40 percent in March, compared with a 50 percent probability before Draghi’s news conference.

Despite Draghi pointing clearly to further action in March, the cut was only fully priced in for April as markets remain cautious after the central bank delivered less than the markets expected at its December policy meeting.

“He is signalling further easing in March, but this time markets won’t be too quick to anticipate it given the savage movements we had after the December meeting,” said Kames Capital investment manager Sandra Holdsworth.

Draghi, speaking after the ECB kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday, cited oil prices, turmoil in financial markets and concerns over China as reasons to review the monetary policy stance in March.

Oil prices have slumped about 40 percent since the ECB’s Dec. 3 meeting, when it cut the deposit rate by 10 basis points and extended the duration of its 60 billion euros a month bond buying programme by six months until March 2017.

The ECB’s December inflation projections were based on crude oil prices averaging $52.20 this year, but Brent crude is trading around $27 per barrel and even 2022 oil futures are below $50, indicating little confidence in a quick rebound.

The free-fall in oil prices had a larger influence on inflation-linked products than Draghi’s statements that there were “no limits” to how far the ECB could go to meet its inflation target of just below 2 percent.

INFLATION EXPECTATIONS

The five-year, five-year breakeven forward, which shows where markets expect 2026 inflation forecasts to be in 2021 , last stood at 1.58 percent, less than a basis point higher than levels before Draghi spoke. The measure is more than 20 bps below early December levels.

“Of course, it’s not very reassuring that it’s not moving. But let’s say it is more impacted by what’s going on in the commodity markets than what the ECB is doing in the short term,” said Nordea fixed income chief analyst Jan von Gerich.

One-year inflation swaps were minus 0.15 percent. Draghi said inflation rates were expected to remain at very low or negative levels in the coming months and pick up only later in 2016.

In the indebted states of southern Europe, 10-year Portuguese, Spanish and Italian yields were down 7-11 basis points, cutting the premium over benchmark German Bunds.

German 10-year yields fell 4 basis points to 0.376 percent.

Southern euro zone yields have risen significantly in recent days due to concerns over the banking sectors in Portugal and Italy. tmsnrt.rs/1QmUVNJ

Lisbon and the ECB have been lambasted by private holders of Novo Banco’s senior debt after the Portuguese central bank transferred nearly 2 billion euros of its bonds to “bad bank” Banco Espirito Santo, making their investments nearly worthless.

Rome, which was at the centre of the euro zone debt crisis in 2011-2012, faces concerns about 200 billion euros ($218 billion) of non-performing loans that are unlikely to be repaid. This has already pushed bank shares some 24 percent lower this year.

Draghi said the ECB was closely watching developments on financial markets but was confident the European banking sector is stronger than before the financial crisis. (Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and John Geddie Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)