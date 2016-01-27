Italian yields fall, Monte Paschi shares outperform on bad loans deal

* Italian 10-year bond yields hit three-week low at 1.47 pct

* Italian bank stocks lower, but Monte dei Paschi rallies

* European Commission and Italy reach deal on bad bank loans

* Deal eases fears about banking sector; analysts seek details (Updates prices)

By Danilo Masoni and Dhara Ranasinghe

MILAN/LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Italian yields hit three-week lows and shares in bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena rose on Wednesday as a deal between Italy and the European Commission to help banks sell some of their 200 billion euros of bad loans eased fears about the sector.

Italian bank shares have slumped this year on fears that no effective way would be found to fix the bad loan problem, with those worries spilling over into the sovereign bond and credit markets.

But the Commission and Italy announced an accord on Tuesday, ending almost a year of negotiations.

Monte dei Paschi, which has lost more than half its market value since the end of 2015, jumped more than 5 percent after hitting record lows last week, as the deal was seen helping pave the way for a bid for Italy’s third-largest lender. In late trading, the shares had given up some of the gains to trade but still traded 1.28 percent higher.

“Monte dei Paschi is outperforming because finding a buyer for the Siena-based lender was critical since it was closely linked to finding a solution over the bad bank,” Lemanik asset manager Stefano Andreani said.

Accumulated during a 2012-2014 recession, the non-performing loans tie up banks’ capital and hold back new credit that could fuel a fledgling economic recovery.

Italy’s 10-year bond yield hit a three-week low at 1.47 percent, narrowing the yield gap with top-rated German bonds to 112 bps. That is 11 bps tighter than last week when the spread was at its widest since August.

“Now we have this agreement, the risk of an Italian banking crisis has eased,” said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz.

JITTERY BANKS

But with details of the deal still to be finalised, shares in most other Italian banks fell.

Italy’s banking stock index was down 2.34 percent, compared with a 0.8 percent fall in Italy’s FTSE MIB blue-chip index.

Shares in UBI were briefly suspended from trading after a fall of more than 5 percent. UBI was last down 3.6 percent, while Banco Popolare fell 7.7 percent.

Investors questioned the lack of details, especially about an Italian government guarantee on senior tranches of loans that will be securitised.

The scale of provisions banks must make to access the bad bank also remained unclear. Barclays estimated an impact of up to 28 billion euros.

“The deal is perceived as too complicated by investors, but the reality is that it is a good step ahead and a game changer in the medium term,” Mediobanca said in a note.

Brokerage Intermonte confirmed its overweight rating on Italian banks.

A September 2020 Monte dei Paschi subordinated bond rose almost 4.4 points, trading at about 85 cents in the euro. Its yield fell to 9.6 percent, compared with more than 24 percent last week.

A five-year default swap on Monte dei Paschi fell to 487 from 532 on Tuesday, having this month hit its highest since October 2013.

The cost of insuring Italian government bonds, measured by 5-year CDS prices, also fell. (Additional reporting by Giulio Piovaccari in Milan, Editing by Nigel Stephenson/Jermey Gaunt)