Japan rate cut sets Bund yield up for biggest monthly fall in 2 years

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields tumbled on Friday, with German yields set for their biggest monthly fall in two years following a surprise move by the Bank of Japan to adopt negative interest rates.

The Bank of Japan’s decision to cut a benchmark interest rate below zero sent the yields on Japanese government bonds to record lows.

That set up a positive tone for other major bond markets, with U.S. Treasury yields hitting four-month lows.

In Europe, Germany’s 10-year Bund yield fell 6.5 basis points to 0.26 percent, its lowest level since late April 2015.

It was on track to end January with a fall of about 36 basis points, the biggest monthly drop since January 2014. It was very close to posting it biggest monthly fall since May 2012.

“The BOJ decision is a boon to bond markets around the world,” said KBC strategist Piet Lammens.

Yields were 6-9 basis points lower across the euro zone, while two-year German yields fell 3 basis points to a new record low at minus 0.477 percent with the BOJ move cementing expectations for further ECB stimulus.

Analysts said the BOJ’s unexpected move highlighted the steps major central banks are willing to take to lift inflation expectations and protect their economies from the jitters that have roiled markets since the start of the year.

The U.S. Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged on Wednesday and said it was “closely monitoring” global economic and financial developments and the European Central Bank last week suggested it could ease monetary policy in March.

“All central banks face lower inflation expectations with the oil-price fall and now we have uncertainty in China and the global economy in general,” said Alexander Aldinger, rate strategist at Bayerische Landesbank.

Headline euro zone inflation, the main indicator watched by the ECB, rose to 0.4 percent in January from 0.2 percent, data on Friday showed.

It remains well below the ECB’s target of near 2 percent. Since last week’s ECB meeting, markets have moved to fully price in a 10 basis point cut in the deposit rate in March.

Expectations for further ECB easing and turmoil in global markets that has boosted the safe-haven appeal of German bonds has ensured a strong start to the year for euro zone bonds.

“We are a bit flabbergasted by the rapid decline in yields, which gives us a very uneasy feeling as it shows the market knows something more or is more uneasy about developments,” said KBC’s Lammens. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Hugh Lawson)