Bond yields slip with oil as Draghi re-affirms policy rethink

By John Geddie

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields fell on Tuesday as oil prices tumbled and European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi confirmed his commitment to review monetary policy in the bloc next month.

Crude prices fell more than 5 percent as hopes for a deal between OPEC and Russia on production cuts faded, pushing 10-year U.S. bond yields to nine-month lows.

Sliding oil has weighed on the euro zone’s inflation outlook, a trend that was reinforced by data on Monday showing prices at factory gates in the currency area fell by more than expected in December.

ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny warned that inflation might turn negative in the months ahead, while Draghi said that inflation dynamics are tangibly weaker than the ECB had expected at the end of 2015.

The ECB’s favoured gauge of market inflation expectations, the five-year, five-year breakeven forward, fell below 1.50 percent for the first time since January 2015.

The rate, which shows where markets expect 2026 euro zone inflation forecasts to be in 2021, is well below the ECB’s target of near 2 percent.

Money markets price in two 10 basis point cuts this year to the ECB’s deposit rate, currently -0.30 percent, with the first expected at the ECB’s March meeting, which Draghi has said will include a review of its policies.

“The more turbulent the market gets between now and March, the more significant the action we’re likely to get from the ECB,” said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital Markets.

UBS said that as well as a rate cut, markets are pricing in an increase in the ECB’s monthly bond-buying of 10-11 billion euros from 60 billion euros at present.

German 10-year bond yields -- the bloc’s benchmark -- fell 4 bps to 0.31 percent, recovering from a late surge on Monday to move back towards a nine-month low of 0.24 percent.

Some analysts warned a sharp rally in Bunds, which pushed yields down more than 15 bps last week, may soon be reversed.

“It would seem that the bulls are gradually running out of breath after the veritable marathon they have run over the past week. A number of technical indicators are quietly urging that a correction is urgently called for,” DZ Bank analyst Birgit Frigge said.

Peripheral bond yields rose in late trade, as a risk-off mood took hold of global markets. Portugal’s 10-yar bond yield was up 5 bps at 2.82 percent, while Spanish and Italian bond yields rose 3 bps each.

Portugal must propose additional measures to bring its budget in line with European Union fiscal rules, EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said.

Italy will issue a new 30-year BTP bond for 9 billion euros, an official at one of the banks managing the sale said. (Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)