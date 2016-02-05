Finnish, Irish bond yields hold their ground before ratings reviews

* Analysts eye Finnish downgrade, Irish upgrade

* Moves could affect investor demand for debt

* U.S. payrolls below forecast but wages rebound (Updates prices, adds U.S. jobs data, Hasenstab on Ireland)

By John Geddie and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Finnish and Irish held their ground on Friday with both countries waiting for credit rating reviews that could affect investor demand for their debt.

There was limited reaction to U.S. data in euro zone bond markets. Wages rebounded strongly in January, even as employment gains slowed more than expected during the month.

Moody’s was expected to remove Finland’s top AAA rank and Fitch to raise Ireland to A from A-.

“Both these reviews could have an impact on investors who base their investment decisions on ratings,” Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann said.

Finnish 10-year yields were 0.7 basis points lower at 0.56 percent on Friday. The gap between their yields and the German equivalent has already spread this year to its widest since Europe’s 2012 debt crisis.

Stuck in recession for four years, Finland’s own finance minister has called it “the sick man of Europe”. The country has been rocked by the decline of Nokia, once its leading company, and sanctions imposed on Russia, one of its main export markets, and it now faces an anti-austerity uprising..

A downgrade by Moody’s on Friday would knock its debt out of some triple-A bond indexes and force investors to sell the bonds .

By contrast, an upgrade for Ireland may help counter a move by some investors to sell Irish debt before elections later this month and a British referendum that could lead Britain, one of its biggest trading partners, to leave the European Union .

An upgrade to ‘A’ from Fitch would raise the average rating assigned by the three main ratings agencies -- Fitch, Standard and Poor’s and Moody’s -- one notch.

That would not be as important as Moody’s raising Ireland to A territory from Baa1, something that has been long expected. But strategists said it would create higher demand from investors.

Irish 10-year yields were flat at 1 percent on Friday. Yields had risen away from its peers Belgian and French equivalents in recent weeks on worries around the elections due on Feb. 26.

Franklin Templeton’s Michael Hasenstab, who bought 10 percent of the Irish bond market after the country was bailed out, said on Friday he had exited his Irish position, but that the bonds should continue to perform well.

Hasenstab did not comment on the election, but suggested that the Brexit debate should not have a lasting impact on the Irish bond market, which should continue to benefit from the country’s strong fundamentals.

“Irish yields deserve to be more in line with core European yields,” Hasenstab, CIO, Templeton Global Macro, said. (Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Alison Williams)