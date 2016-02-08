Southern European borrowing costs jump on banks, growth worries

* Portugal-German yield spread widest in nearly two years

* German two-year bond yields hit record low

* Crisis comparisons as cost of insuring bank debt soars (Updates prices for close)

By Marius Zaharia and John Geddie

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Borrowing costs in the euro zone’s most indebted countries jumped on Monday as concerns over global growth and the health of Europe’s financial sector pushed investors into safe-haven assets.

Yields on triple-A rated German two-year bonds hit a record low of minus 0.52 percent, whilst 10-year yields fell 9 basis points (bps) to 0.23 percent, a level not seen since April 2015.

Meanwhile, the gap between the yields of Portuguese 10-year bonds PT10YT-TWEB and benchmark German Bunds hit its widest levels since March 2014. Equivalent Italian and Spanish yield spreads were at their widest since July 2015.

“It is risk off with capital ‘R’,” said ING senior rate strategist Martin van Vliet.

Investor and analyst morale in the euro zone deteriorated more than expected in February, according to a survey by Frankfurt-based Sentix. A sub-index of expectations for the euro zone economy plunged to 1.5 from 6.3 in January, the lowest level since November 2014.

In its changed budget plan for 2016, Portugal cut its growth forecast to 1.8 percent from 2.1 percent previously. The budget deficit is seen at 2.2 percent of GDP compared with 2.6 percent initially.

Concerns about the banks in Portugal and Italy led to some selling pressure on their sovereign bonds earlier this year, but the worries appeared to be more widely spread on Monday, with the likes of Deutsche Bank in Germany taking a hit.

As the cost of insuring bank debt soared, comparisons started to be made with the early days of the global financial crisis in 2008.

”It is a general risk-off move ... the fundamental picture is clearly softening,“ said Owen Callan, senior analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald. ”People are worried about the global economy and particularly now we are beginning to look at the banks.

“You are seeing more and more people saying: is this 2008 again? Maybe not quite as severe, but do we need to be worrying about the banking sector and risk assets on a bigger level?”

Portuguese 10-year bond yields were up 27 basis points at 3.20 percent, the biggest daily rise seen since June 2015. Italian and Spanish yields were up 12-13 basis points at 1.69 percent and 1.76 percent, respectively.

IRISH UPGRADE

Somewhat more resilient to the sell-off, Irish 10-year bond yields held near 1 percent as an upgrade to the country’s credit rating by Fitch countered selling pressure ahead of what is expected to be a close-run election on Feb. 26.

Fitch raised Ireland by one notch to A late on Friday.

One opinion poll on Saturday showed Prime Minister Enda Kenny’s conservative party had halted a slide in popularity but it fell sharply in another, maintaining the potential for an inconclusive outcome to the poll.

The ratings move will not trigger any buying by investors tracking bond indices. A Moody’s upgrade of its Baa1 rating could have a bigger impact than the Fitch move.

Nevertheless, analysts said it should provide some support for Irish bonds.

“There almost seems to be a virtuous circle for that country,” said RIA Capital Markets bond strategist Nick Stamenkovic. “Obviously you have the elections coming up so you might see investors taking a more cautious stance but the underlying fundamentals are very positive.” (Editing by Nigel Stephenson and Richard Balmforth)