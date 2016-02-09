Portuguese yields jump as markets look for weak links again

(Writes through)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Portuguese 10-year yields hit their highest since October 2014 on Tuesday as investors concerned about global growth and the health of the financial sector moved their money out of lower-rated markets.

Growth concerns sparked by a slowdown in China have raised questions about banks, pushing the stress indicators in interbank markets in Europe and the United States to among their highest levels in more than a year.

In a throwback to the euro zone sovereign debt crisis of 2011-2012, the banking concerns morphed into aversion towards sovereign risk and the most vulnerable countries were singled out by investors looking to safer pastures.

Within the euro zone, Portugal is the lowest rated significant debt issuer after Greece and is still struggling to regain its investment grade status after exiting an international bailout in 2014.

Portuguese yields were 27 basis points up on the day at 3.49 percent, having hit a 15-month high of 3.58 percent earlier. The bonds underperformed all their euro zone peers apart from Greece, where yields rose 58 bps to just above 11 percent.

“We see the continuation of worries about the banking sector and potential systemic risk towards sovereigns,” Natixis head of strategy Jean-Francois Robin said.

“People are thinking a bit like 2011 again, probably totally wrongly so, but that’s the mood of the day.”

The aversion towards riskier assets was broad.

The iTRAXX crossover index, a measure of junk-rated European corporate bond spreads, widened to 460 basis points this week . That was its highest since July 2013 and sharply up from around 300 bps at the start of the year.

The European banking index, which slumped 5.6 percent on Monday, fell by another 3.7 percent.

The health of banks was now a global concern, with negative interest rates aimed at creating inflation and flatter yield curves due to a weaker growth outlook compounding the issue.

But the first episode in which banking worries had an impact on government borrowing costs this year occurred last month in Portugal, centring on Novo Banco, which was carved out of failed lender Banco Espirito Santo after a 4.9 billion euro state rescue in 2014.

On Dec. 29, the Portuguese central bank took a controversial decision to transfer nearly 2 billion euros in bonds from Novo Banco back to Banco Espirito Santo, making some investments nearly worthless in a decision private bondholders plan to challenge in courts.

“In a way, it started with Banco Novo and its treatment of creditors,” Robin said.

Investors were also concerned by a cut in Portugal’s growth forecasts in the 2016 draft budget, which was approved by the European Commission last week after the new Socialist government promised to hike indirect taxes to meet EU rules, while also easing austerity to keep its leftist allies happy.

Portugal’s Socialist government came to power in November after teaming up with the far-left Communists and Left Bloc to oust the previous centre-right administration and turn the page on years of austerity under the bailout programme.

The Socialists need to retain support from their leftist allies to ensure a majority in parliament, so they have to keep promises to ease austerity.

“The budget is less than the previous government would have done. But the story is ... which country is most vulnerable to debt deflation? That is Portugal,” RBS rate analyst Michael Michaelides said.

“Markets are responding to the economic growth story.” (Editing by Tom Heneghan)