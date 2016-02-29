German 9-year yields turn negative as euro zone deflation returns

* Euro zone consumer prices drop 0.2 pct in Feb

* First sign of deflation since September

* Long-term inflation forecasts drop as ECB eyed (Updates prices)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - German government bond yields with maturities of up to nine years traded below zero on Monday as data showed euro zone annual inflation fell back into negative territory for the first time since September.

Consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell by 0.2 percent year-on-year in February, more than expected, against a 0.3 percent rise seen in January. Inflation expectations derived from market prices also hit record lows.

It was the first negative print for five months and came as markets pared back expectations for long-term consumer price growth, fuelling bets that the European Central Bank will deliver further stimulus at its meeting next Thursday, March 10.

“Inflation expectations just keep collapsing so it is difficult for bond yields to go anywhere but lower,” RBC’s head of European rates strategy Peter Schaffrik said.

Markets expect the European Central Bank to cut its deposit rate by at least another 10 basis points next week and ramp up its bond-buying quantitative easing scheme.

Goldman Sachs, forecasting euro area consumer prices to fall 0.2 percent year-on-year in 2016, expects the ECB to announce an increase in its monthly purchases by 10 billion euros and a six month extension of the scheme until September 2017.

German 10-year yields fell 4 basis points to 0.102 percent , a level not seen since April 2015. German nine-year yields fell to a record low and turned negative for the first time in about 10 months.

Five- and two-year yields struck new record lows of -0.451 and -0.554 percent respectively.

The ECB’s favoured market measure of long-term inflation expectations - the five-year, five-year forward - fell to a record low of around 1.36 percent, pulling away from the central bank’s inflation target of near 2 percent.

Other euro zone 10-year bond yields fell as well, even those for Ireland where an inconclusive election result has raised the prospect of weeks of political stalemate in Dublin.

“When confidence and inflation are declining in lockstep there really cannot be much room for hawkishness on the (ECB‘s) Governing Council, nor can there be much doubt in the market’s mind that the ECB has to be upping their game here,” Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell said. (Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Gareth Jones)