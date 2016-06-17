FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German bond yields rise as Brexit chances seen receding
June 17, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

German bond yields rise as Brexit chances seen receding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Germany’s benchmark 10-year bond yield rose back into positive territory on Friday as the chances of Britain leaving the EU in a vote next week were seen receding.

A British member of parliament, Jo Cox, was shot dead on Thursday, resulting in the suspension of campaigning for next week’s referendum on the country’s EU membership. Cox was one of the members of parliament advocating continued British membership.

Sterling rose after the events and bookmakers odds showed the chances of Brexit decreasing.

German 10-year yields rose 3 basis points to 0.01 percent , having hit a record low of minus 0.037 percent before Thursday’s attack. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

