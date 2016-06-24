FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German yields hit record lows, periphery sells off after Brexit vote
June 24, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

German yields hit record lows, periphery sells off after Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - German government borrowing costs plunged to record lows and investors dumped bonds from southern Europe on Friday as Britain's vote to leave the European Union reverberated across continental markets.

The poll, seen as the biggest blow to the European project of greater unity since World War II, sent investors rushing to the safety of top-rated German bonds with yields set for their biggest fall since the 2012 debt crisis.

The 10-year German Bund yield, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, hit a new low of minus 0.169 percent.

Meanwhile yields in low-rated countries like Portugal , Italy and Spain shot up 20-30 basis points as investors fled riskier assets. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

