UPDATE 3-Spain's borrowing costs slide as hopes for new government outweigh Brexit fears

* Spain’s 10-year yield set for biggest daily fall in 2 yrs

* Sunday’s Spanish election result not as fragmented as feared

* Caretaker PM Rajoy hopes to form new govt within a month

* Brexit uncertainty weighs heavily across other markets

* German Bund yields down sharply, stocks, sterling slide

* Market inflation expectations slump to record low (Updates price moves, adds fresh comment)

By Dhara Ranasinghe and Yumna Mohamed

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Spanish borrowing costs slid over 15 basis points on Monday as election gains for the centre-right People’s Party raised hopes of an end to the country’s political deadlock and soothed peripheral European debt markets jolted by last week’s Brexit vote.

The aftermath of Britain’s decision to leave the European Union again rippled through world markets on Monday, pummelling the British pound and stocks while boosting demand for safe-haven German and U.S. bonds.

But riskier southern European markets, seen as the most vulnerable in the euro zone to the political and economic fallout of Brexit, drew comfort from Sunday’s Spanish election, which saw a swing back to mainstream parties and eased fears about rising populism in Europe.

Spain’s caretaker prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, said he hoped to form a coalition government within a month after his conservative People’s Party emerged with the biggest number of seats, though short of an outright majority.

Spain, the EU’s fifth biggest economy, has been without a government since an inconclusive election in December.

“There’s a very positive reaction in markets to the fact that the conservative party performed much better than expected,” said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz.

Options to form a government include a centre-right pact between the PP and liberal newcomer Ciudadanos, a German-style grand coalition between the PP and the Socialists or even a minority PP administration.

Spain’s 10-year bond yield slid 17 basis points to 1.47 percent, down more than 40 bps from seven-month highs around 1.93 percent hit on Friday after the Brexit vote. It was on track for its biggest one-day fall since June 2014.

COMFORT AT TROUBLED TIMES

It was unclear whether Britain’s vote to leave the EU, which hit financial markets in indebted Spain particularly hard, led more people to vote for the conservative PP. However, the uncertainty and confusion sweeping Europe in the wake of Brexit could pressure politicians to reach a deal quickly.

That said, Ciudadanos and Spain’s Socialists, which came second in the election, said on Monday they would not back a government led by Rajoy, implying that political stability remains uncertain.

“One big risk for Spain would have been momentum for the populist parties in the wake of Brexit,” said Luca Cazzulani, a strategist at UniCredit.

Italian and Portuguese 10-year bonds yields fell with Spanish peers, falling about 5 bps each .

Spanish shares initially rose on Monday but soon fell with other European stock markets as Brexit jitters roiled financial markets.

European bank shares fell more than 8 percent, British 10-year government bond yields sank below 1 percent for the first time and sterling hit a fresh 31-year low versus the dollar.

Global market turmoil and expectations that the UK’s shock decision to leave the EU will hurt the global economy fuelled demand for safe-haven bonds.

U.S. Treasury yields tumbled 11 bps to 1.47 percent and Germany’s benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 5 bps to minus 0.11 percent. German 30-year bond yields fell 10 bps to 0.39 percent.

Brexit has put further downward pressure on German bond yields, which are in negative territory out to 10 years.

More than half the German bonds on the European Central Bank’s shopping list are now ineligible for its asset-purchase programme because they yield less than the minus 0.40 deposit rate, research from Pictet shows.

“The ECB and the Bundesbank have to move further up the curve into longer maturities to find bonds that comply with the program,” said Rainer Guntermann, senior strategist at Commerzbank. “These trends are currently reinforcing themselves.”

Renewed concerns about the growth outlook pushed market inflation expectations sharply lower to a new record low at 1.25 percent.

For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets (Editing by Toby Chopra)