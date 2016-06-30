Euro zone yields lift off lows, debt sales in focus

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Yields on euro zone government bonds lifted off record lows on Thursday as stocks retained most of the previous session's big gains and the prospect of debt sales called a pause in this week's rally in lower-rated southern European debt.

French, Irish and Dutch 10-year yields, which had hit record lows on Wednesday on hopes for more European Central Bank stimulus to limit the negative impact of Britain's vote to leave the European Union, all edged higher.

German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, rose 1.6 basis points to minus 0.11 percent , having hit a record low of minus 0.17 percent the day after the referendum.

An early focus for the market will be a sale of 6.75 billion euros of Italian bonds, including 2.0-2.5 billion euros of the five-year benchmark.

While some analysts said the sale should go well given its relatively small size, others said Italy's highly-indebted banks could deter buyers.

"We are afraid the Italian auction will be more difficult than recently because of the problems in the Italian banking sector and the recent resistance of Germany against the plan that the Italian government was making for the recapitalisation of the banks," said Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC.

Rome says it is concerned the banks, which hold 360 billion euros ($400 billion) of bad loans, risk attack by hedge funds and sources said this week the government wanted more flexibility from the EU on state aid for the lenders.

However, Germany and the European Commission said on Wednesday Italy had to stick to EU rules.

Spain, whose 10-year yields have dropped sharply this week, dipping below Italy's for the first time in nearly a year, since the centre-right People's Party won most seats at a weekend election, may also issue a new 10-year bond soon, IFR reported on Wednesday.

Commerzbank analyst Michael Leister said the prospect of supply could limit the rally in peripheral debt.

"I think it can extend a bit more but, overall, given how aggressive the rally was, especially in Spanish bonds with huge outperformance versus Italy, it seems a bit stretched, particularly as everyone is now preparing for this new Spanish 10-year," he said.

Spanish 10-year yields rose less than a basis point to 1.28 basis point, again outperforming Italian equivalents, which rose 2 bps to 1.32 percent.

The slight rise in yields mirrored moves in other major bond markets. Japanese 10-, 20- and 30-year yields all hit record lows earlier this week before edging up on Thursday while U.S. Treasury yields also rose on Wednesday as stocks rebounded.

However, analysts say that given the perceived threat to global growth of Brexit and low levels of inflation, demand for the lowest risk government debt is likely to remain strong.

Euro zone inflation data due later on Thursday is expected to show it ticked up to zero percent this month from minus 0.1 percent in May, according to economist polled by Reuters.

However, market long-term inflation expectations, as measured by the euro zone five-year, five-year forward breakeven rate hit a record low below 1.28 percent, way below the ECB's target of just under 2 percent.

