UPDATE 2-Italian bonds outperform with bank deal in sight

* Rome aiming to approve bad loan guarantee next month

* PM Renzi says close to supporting deal with EU

* Italy-Germany bond yield spread lowest in three weeks

* EU states back deficit procedure for Spain, Portugal (Writes through)

By John Geddie and Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Italian government borrowing costs narrowed the gap with benchmark Germany to the tightest level in three weeks on Tuesday, as Italy moved closer to a deal with the EU executive to safeguard its struggling banks.

Rome is aiming to approve a decree offering banks a state guarantee to help them sell their bad loans by the beginning of August, a source close to the matter said on Monday, with the first portfolio ready for sale.

Italy's lenders have been struggling for months to unload 360 billion euros ($400 billion) of non-performing loans - about one third of the euro zone total.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said a pact with the European Commission to allow public support for its weakest lenders was "absolutely within reach". European Union rules allow state aid to banks only in exceptional circumstances.

"If there is some way in which Italy's banks can offload their inventory of bad loans then that would be seen as very positive for the economy and, in turn, allow government spreads to tighten further," Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell said.

The gap between Italian and German 10-year yields narrowed to about 126 basis points and was at its lowest in almost three weeks, pulling back from a 4-1/2-month high hit in late June.

Having traded lower for most of the day, Italian 10-year yields rose 1 basis point to 1.16 percent in late trade. They still outperformed other euro zone bond yields, which rose 2-7 bps.

Shares in Italian banks rose more than 7 percent on Tuesday , led by a near-14 percent rally in UniCredit's stock after it offloaded a stake in its online banking unit.

OVERSTATED

Italy's finance minister sought on Tuesday to ease worries that its ailing banks might pose risks to the euro zone, and said that recapitalisation needs for its weakest lenders were overstated.

Pier Carlo Padoan said Italian banking woes had not been discussed at a regular two-day meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels that ended on Tuesday, although several ministers from other countries openly commented on the issue.

In another blow for the indebted southern state which has long been one of Europe's most sluggish economies, the International Monetary Fund cut its growth forecast for Italy.

"These are dangerous times for banks and for Europe - Brexit has dominated the markets recently but the developing Italian banking crisis is the next biggest economic risk for Europe, and it needs to be addressed," said Mihir Kapadia, CEO at Sun Global Investments, referring to Britain's vote to leave the EU.

EU finance ministers meanwhile endorsed a deficit sanction procedure for Spain and Portugal.

The European Commission said last week that Madrid and Lisbon had not done enough to correct their excessive budget deficits last year and in 2014, launching a formal procedure that may lead to sanctions, so far never applied.

Still, the decline in Italian yields helped pull those in Spain slightly lower, with the yield gap between 10-year Spanish and German bonds narrowing to around 127 bps -- its tightest in more than three months.

German 10-year bond yields - the euro zone benchmark and a safe haven for investors in times of stress - rose 7 bps to a one-week high of minus 0.09 percent. Britain was set to appoint Theresa May as its new prime minister on Wednesday, erasing one element of uncertainty that has shaken markets. (Editing by Mark Heinrich)