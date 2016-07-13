Germany gears up for first 10-year Bund sale with a sub-zero yield

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - German bond yields pulled back from one-week highs on Wednesday, before the sale of a new 10-year government bond that could be the first of its maturity in the euro zone to be sold with a negative yield.

Germany - the euro zone's benchmark bond issuer - is scheduled to sell 5 billion euros of 10-year bonds with a 0 percent coupon for the first time.

That means investors are willing to miss out on annual interest payments to hold German bonds, considered one of the safest assets in the world.

A negative yield at the auction is expected since German Bund yields are trading firmly below zero percent, hitting a record low at around minus 0.20 percent last week.

"The 10-year Bund is the benchmark and a negative yield at today's auction would be symbolic," said David Schnautz, an interest rate strategist at Commerzbank.

"It would be the icing on the cake for investors who have come to accept that you don't get money back on your investment."

A negative yield at the auction would mean that investors buying the 10-year Bund and holding it to maturity would receive back less than they paid.

A collapse in bond yields globally gained momentum after Britain voted last month to leave the European Union, fuelling concerns about the outlook for global growth and pushing more bonds into negative territory.

In Switzerland, where the entire yield curve briefly turned negative last week, the government will sell a bond maturing in 2058 later in the day. It trades with a negative yield.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield was down 1 basis points to minus 0.12 percent, off a one-week high hit as a layer of uncertainty was removed in markets with Theresa May expected to become Britain's new prime minister later on Wednesday.

Even with a pick-up in risk appetite in global markets, the backdrop for German bonds remains favourable.

The implications of Brexit remain uncertain and central banks are expected to limit any fallout on economic growth by delivering monetary stimulus.

Many analysts expect the Bank of England, for instance, to cut interest rates when it meets on Thursday.

In addition, other risks such as a banking crisis in Italy mean safe-haven German debt are unlikely to lose their appeal for some time, analysts said.

Italy is scheduled to sell medium-to-long term bonds later on Wednesday, while Portugal is expected to auction up to 1.25 billion euros of bonds maturing in 2022 and 2026.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Toby Chopra)