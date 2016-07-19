UPDATE 2-Spanish yields fall as investors rush to buy new 10-year bond

(Updates prices for close)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Spain's borrowing costs fell from three-week highs on Tuesday, narrowing the gap with benchmark Germany as investors snapped up its new 10-year government bond.

Interest in the Spanish bond, being sold via a syndicate of banks, exceeded 28 billion euros and a 6 billion-euro bond is expected to be priced later on Tuesday, Thomson Reuters IFR reported.

Spanish 10-year bond yields fell 6 basis points to 1.18 percent -- down from an almost three-week high of 1.26 percent touched earlier in the day.

They outperformed euro zone peers, which were 1-4 bps lower on the day, cutting the gap over benchmark German Bunds to around 127 bps from around 132 bps on Monday.

Analysts had been expecting for a few weeks that Spain would launch a new syndicated bond deal to take advantage of a recent fall in borrowing costs.

Spain's 10-year yield has slid about 70 basis points after hitting a seven-month high just after last month's Brexit vote, which sparked a sell-off in riskier assets.

It has been pulled lower since then by speculation about changes to the European Central Bank's monetary stimulus programme and signs of political stability in Spain after two inconclusive elections.

Spain's acting prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, on Tuesday edged closer towards forming a government after cutting a deal with his most likely partner, liberal newcomer Ciudadanos, to elect one of his ministers to the post of parliament speaker.

EASY SELL

The cost of bond funding has on average more than halved for euro area countries since the start of 2016, according to JPMorgan.

That provides a favourable backdrop for governments looking to borrow money in financial markets, with higher-yielding southern European bonds also gaining from a hunt for yield as developed country bond markets sink into negative territory.

"Spain's Treasury is not crazy - it knows it can sell its bonds rather easily," said Cyril Regnat, a fixed income strategist at Natixis. "Investors are a bit more bullish on Spain compared with Italy, where there are risks."

Speculation the ECB, which meets this Thursday, could abandon its "capital key" to free up more bonds for quantitative easing has given peripheral bond markets an additional boost in recent weeks.

Under the capital key, the ECB buys bonds in euro zone countries in proportion to the size of their economies. To increase the pool of bonds it can buy, it could abandon this in favour of a system that is more in line with outstanding debt, which is seen benefiting southern Europe.

For some analysts, though, an expectation that the ECB is unlikely to make imminent changes to its bond-buying programme is a reason for caution towards peripheral markets.

"In general, I am sceptical about demand for the new Spanish bond," said DZ Bank analyst Daniel Lenz.

"Spreads have tightened significantly because of speculation about changes to the capital key, but any changes to the ECB's stimulus programme as early as this week are unlikely."

For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets (Additional reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)