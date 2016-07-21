German Bund yields hits three-week high before ECB meets

* Euro zone bond yields broadly higher before ECB

* German, French yields touch three-week highs

* ECB seen keeping rates on hold

* Focus on post-Brexit impact, Italy banking woes, bond scarcity

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose on Thursday, with 10-year yields in Germany and France hitting three-week highs, easing pressure on the European Central Bank to act immediately on a scarcity of bonds for its stimulus programme.

The ECB is expected to leave rates unchanged when it meets on Thursday but leave the door open to further easing, possibly in September when it releases its next economic forecasts.

It faces pressure to address a growing list of obstacles that threaten its efforts to revive growth and inflation, among them Italy's banking woes, Britain's decision to leave the European Union and a scarcity of bonds for its 1.74 trillion euro asset-purchase programme.

A pull-back in government bond yields eases pressure on the ECB to take immediate action to address bond scarcity.

But with more than half of German bonds ineligible for quantitative easing because they yield less than the ECB's deposit rate, the central bank will still need to act soon to avoid running out of bonds to buy.

"The unwind of the initial (post-Brexit) pessimism has seen 10-year Bund yields bounce off their extreme lows," said Benjamin Schroeder, a rates strategist at ING.

"This, however, offers only little respite for core central banks, which are struggling to find enough eligible paper. The general assumption is that the ECB will address the increasing scarcity of eligible paper today."

Germany's 10-year Bund yield rose 3 basis points to minus 0.040 percent, a three-week high and up more than 15 bps from a record low hit earlier this month. The yield on the new German 10-year bond issued last week rose to its highest level since Britain's June 23 referendum, Reuters data shows .

French 10-year bond yields rose to 0.25 percent .

Analysts polled by Reuters see mostly technical changes to the ECB's bond-buying scheme for now, including purchases of bonds yielding less than the deposit rate and buying a bigger portion of bonds without collective action clauses.

There has been talk the ECB could make bigger changes such as a shift to buying bonds in line with a country's debt rather than the size of its economy. But bank estimates suggest this would only add five to eight weeks to a scheme some predict will hit the buffers within months.

The ECB's rate decision at 1145 GMT will be followed by bank President Mario Draghi's news conference at 1230 GMT.

Any comments that boost expectations for more stimulus would highlight a divergence in U.S. and European monetary policy, pushing out the gap between U.S. and German bonds, which this week stood at its widest in six weeks.

U.S. rate hikes expectations - briefly wiped out in the aftermath of Brexit vote - have slowly crept back with a generally upbeat string of U.S. economic news.

"There is potential for a decoupling between U.S. and European market to gain traction again," said Peter Chatwell, head of euro rates strategy at Mizuho. "U.S. markets are under-pricing the risk of a U.S. rate hike this year." (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)