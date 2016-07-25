Yields pinned near post-Brexit lows as G20 pledges policy supports

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields mostly held near post-Brexit lows on Monday after the world's biggest economies reiterated their commitment to using all policy tools to lift growth.

In a weekend G20 meeting dominated by last month's British vote to leave the European Union and fears of rising protectionism, policymakers said they would use "monetary, fiscal and structural" tools to collectively support the global economy.

The meeting followed fresh easing hints from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, and amid expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold policy steady and the Bank of Japan unveil more easing this week.

A slide in oil prices to near two-month lows on Monday was also keeping the pressure on central banks as the outlook for inflation dims.

"Uncertainty post-Brexit is clearly still something that is weighing on yields," DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk said. "Central bank meetings have so far been the focal points of that tension."

Strategists said a series of bond redemptions this week was also seen delivering a cash flow boost to euro zone debt markets in the coming weeks as new supply slows for summer.

Commerzbank estimates Germany and Italy are scheduled to sell around 12 billion euros of debt this week, while around 85 billion of coupons and redemptions out of France, Spain and Italy are due over the next two weeks.

Benchmark German 10-year yields were flat on the day at minus 0.08 percent, within sight of the record low of minus 0.20 percent hit in early July. Italian and Spanish equivalents were 1 basis point lower at 1.24 and 1.12 percent, respectively, just a couple of points from multi-month lows.

Analysts said a German business survey due at 0800 GMT will be another test of how sentiment is holding up in the bloc's biggest economy after the Brexit shock last month.

Turning to this week's Fed meeting, which concludes on Wednesday, there appears only a very slim chance of any change to official interest rates. CME Group's FedWatch shows a 4 percent chance of a rise this week, and a 39 percent chance of one in December.

The BOJ, which meets on Friday, is seen as the most likely candidate to deliver immediate easing.

"There is much the (Japanese) central bank can do including cutting rates and boosting asset purchases while skewing these purchases towards riskier assets such as ETFs, corporate bonds and even single stocks," Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell said.

"We think the effect of a combination of these policies is likely to be positive for European government bonds as long as their magnitude is judged meaningful by the market."

