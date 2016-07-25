UPDATE 2-Yields pinned near post-Brexit lows as G20 pledges policy supports

(Adds quote, updates prices)

By John Geddie

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields edged towards post-Brexit lows on Monday after the world's biggest economies reiterated their commitment to using all policy tools to lift growth.

In a weekend G20 meeting dominated by last month's British vote to leave the European Union and by fears of protectionism, policymakers said they would use "monetary, fiscal and structural" tools to collectively support the global economy.

The gathering followed hints about easing from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, with expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold policy steady and the Bank of Japan unveil more easing this week.

A survey on Monday showed business morale in Europe's biggest economy, Germany, fell in July, suggesting company executives have become less optimistic since Brexit.

"We've got fairly anaemic growth and it doesn't look like we are going to reach escape velocity anywhere. In the absence of that, more monetary stimulus will just grind yields lower," Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said.

Strategists said a series of bond redemptions this week was also expected to deliver a cash flow boost to euro zone debt markets in the coming weeks as new supply slows for summer.

Commerzbank estimates Germany and Italy are scheduled to sell around 12 billion euros of debt this week, while around 85 billion of coupons and redemptions out of France, Spain and Italy are due over the next two weeks.

Euro zone yields were broadly lower on the day, with German 10-year yields down 2.4 basis points at minus 0.10 percent , within sight of the record low of minus 0.20 percent hit in early July.

At 1.23 percent, Italian equivalents were just 4 bps above 16-month lows touched in early July.

German 30-year bonds were again in demand. Yields fell 4.4 bps to 0.457 percent.

Long-dated yields fell on Friday as investors bought the bonds in anticipation of the European Central Bank concentrating its asset purchases in that segment of the market as low yields on shorter-term bonds render them ineligible for its stimulus scheme.

Chances of a change to official interest rates at this week's Fed meeting, which concludes on Wednesday, are seen as very slim. CME Group's FedWatch shows a 4 percent chance of a rise this week, and a 39 percent chance of one in December.

The BOJ, which meets on Friday, is seen as the most likely candidate to deliver immediate easing, whether interest rate cuts or an expansion of asset purchases.

"We think the effect of a combination of these policies is likely to be positive for European government bonds as long as their magnitude is judged meaningful by the market," Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell said.

For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets (Editing by Alison Williams)