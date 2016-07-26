RPT-UPDATE 2-ECB bond-buying dwarfs euro zone sales, pins yields near lows

(Adds link to related story)

* Bond buys much larger than net supply until year end

* Longest trend since start of QE, graphic shows

* Rabobank expects 10-year German yields at -0.30 pct

By John Geddie

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - European Central Bank purchases of government bonds are set to significantly outstrip new debt sales until the end of the year, helping pin yields near record lows in a trend strategists say will persist for months.

Italy got this week's auctions under way on Tuesday, but the volumes sold will be dwarfed by upcoming redemptions and central bank bond purchases, which are showing no signs of letting up even as market activity slows for the summer.

As this graphic tmsnrt.rs/29Woecn based on Rabobank estimates shows, ECB purchases will be much larger than the net supply of bonds in each of the remaining months of 2016, the longest such run since the ECB began its purchase programme in March 2015.

It could be even more pronounced if the ECB increases monthly purchases in September, as some analysts predict.

"The strength of the impact of QE is increasing particularly given the backdrop of falling debt issuance," Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said.

Ten-year yields in Italy, which is battling a banking crisis and faces an October referendum that could topple its government, stood at 1.25 percent, up 1.6 basis points on the day but just 20 bps above a record low struck in March 2015.

Italy sold 3.5 billion euros of inflation-linked and zero-coupon bonds in the first of two auctions that will push weekly government issuance to around 12 billion euros. [

This is a fraction of the 85 billion euros of coupon payments and redemptions from France, Spain and Italy due over the next two weeks, while data on Monday showed ECB purchases of government bonds have shown no signs of letting up.

Of the 19.283 billion euros of bond bought by the ECB last week, 17.453 billion were government bonds - the first time these have accounted for over 90 percent of the total since the ECB started buying corporate debt in early June.

Ten-year yields in Germany, the other euro zone state to sell bonds this week, fell as low as 0.11 percent on Tuesday , 9 bps from a record low of minus 0.20 percent struck earlier this month. It last stood at minus 0.80 percent up 2 bps on the day.

Rabobank forecasts German Bund yields will fall as low as minus 0.30 percent by the end of the year, as the supply skew combines with a weakening economic outlook.

A package of further monetary easing measures expected from the ECB in September could exacerbate the impact of bond purchases.

ABN AMRO said it expects the ECB to announce in September an increase in monthly QE purchase volumes to 100 billion euros from 80 billion euros and that it will extend the programme beyond its March 2017 deadline to the end of next year.

