UPDATE 2-German long-term debt costs hit record low as investors anticipate ECB buying

* Berlin sells bonds at record low yield at auction

* Long-dated debt seen as prime target for ECB's QE

* Thirty-year yields trade even lower after sale (Updates prices)

By John Geddie

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Germany's long-term borrowing costs hit a record low at an auction on Wednesday, as demand for its 30-year bonds soared on expectations it will be a prime target for central bank purchases.

Berlin sold 1 billion euros of the debt, which matures in 2046, at the lowest average yield ever at an auction, 0.45 percent. Yields traded even lower after the sale, down 5 basis points on the day at a two-week trough of 0.41 percent .

Thirty-year yields have tumbled since last week's ECB meeting when no measures were announced to tackle an apparent shortage of eligible bonds for its stimulus scheme. Over half of German debt is out of the reach of quantitative easing because yields on shorter-dated bonds are below the deposit rate, the cut off for purchases.

This share is expected to grow with the ECB not scheduled to reconsider the issue until September, meaning bond-buying will be focused in longer maturities.

"Investors want to have something to sell on to the central bank," said DZ Bank strategist René Albrecht, also pointing out that euro zone bond sales are set to be dwarfed by ECB buying until the end of the year.

The rally since Thursday has pushed German 30-year yields down 17 basis points, more than in any other maturity, with 10-year yields down around 9 bps at minus 0.10 percent and two-year yields 2 bps lower at minus 0.62 percent.

Aside from the squeeze from ECB purchases, the decline in long-dated yields reflects investors downgrading forecasts for future growth and inflation.

In the weeks following Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union last month, the latest blow for the global economy, 30-year yields traded at a record low 0.29 percent.

But despite the low yields, demand at the auction on Wednesday was solid as Berlin marked a fourth straight covered auction.

It was Berlin's seventh sale of 30-year debt this year, compared to just three the previous year which were all technical failures, meaning they received fewer bids than the amount on offer.

Analysts said expectations for a large monetary stimulus programme from Japan later this week, to compliment fiscal measures unveiled by the prime minister earlier on Wednesday, were also pushing euro zone yields broadly lower.

But before the Bank of Japan's meeting on Friday, attention turns to the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision due at 1800 GMT. The market sees little chance of a hike, although the vote split and accompanying statement will be pored over for clues on the future path of policy in the world's largest economy.

For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets (Editing by Ruth Pitchford and Hugh Lawson)