UPDATE 2-Extra yield tempts Italian bond investors ahead of bank tests

(Updates prices for close)

By Nigel Stephenson and John Geddie

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Investors bought over 8 billion euros of new debt from Italy on Thursday, at some of the biggest premiums seen since early 2015, a day before Rome faces a crunch health check of its banks.

The extra yield investors demand to hold Italy's debt hit its highest since February 2015 this week at 14 basis points, edging down only slightly to 11 bps before Friday's EU stress tests, expected to show Italian banks among those faring worst.

It was against this backdrop that Italy sold 6.5 billion euros of five- and 10-year government bonds, along with up to 2 billion euros of floating-rate CCTeu certificates.

"It's probably not a coincidence that it's on the day before the stress test results," ING senior rates strategist Martin van Vliet said.

After a three-year recession, problem loans amounting to 360 billion euros at Italian banks as a whole are the focus of investor concerns and have weighed on their shares and on government debt.

Italian 10-year yields fell slightly after the auction to 1.21 percent and most other euro zone equivalents were flat or marginally lower on the day, despite better-than-expected inflation data from the bloc's biggest economy, Germany.

Along with the banks' troubles, Italy faces political uncertainty in the run-up to a referendum later this year on constitutional reform. Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has said he will quit if he loses.

However, van Vliet at ING said there was some support for Italian bonds thanks to the European Central Bank's bond-buying quantitative easing scheme, which stands as a backstop for investors.

"We still clearly see the safety net of the ECB's QE programme is really helping us," he said.

Commerzbank strategists said Italian redemption and coupon payments due to investors next week, which it said totalled 23 billion euros, should also have supported demand at auction.

Euro zone debt markets will also take a cue from Friday's conclusion of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting, at which it may deliver more stimulus to the flagging economy.

German 10-year yields held close to Wednesday's closing levels, showing little impact from the U.S. Federal Reserve's widely expected decision to keep interest rates on hold.

Strategists said the bond market had primarily been influenced by the cautious elements of the Fed statement, in which it held open the possibility of a rate hike later this year but gave no firm indications on timing.

(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and Kevin Liffey)