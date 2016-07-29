FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Euro zone bond yields rise after Japan's easing falls short of expectations
July 29, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Euro zone bond yields rise after Japan's easing falls short of expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose in early trading on Friday after the Bank of Japan unveiled new monetary stimulus that fell short of market expectations.

The BOJ modestly increased purchases of exchange-traded funds, but maintained its base money target at 80 trillion yen ($775 billion) and the pace of purchases of other assets, including Japanese government bonds.

German 10-year bond yield - the euro zone benchmark - rose 3 basis points to minus 0.12 percent, while the Japanese equivalent was up 11 bps at minus 0.18 percent and the U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were up 3 bps at 1.54 percent.

All other euro zone bond yields rose on the day. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
