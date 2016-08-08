UPDATE 2-South Europe yields rise on Italy rating review before turning lower

(Recasts, adds quotes from analysts)

By Dhara Ranasinghe and Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose on Monday after Friday’s stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data triggered a shift from fixed income to riskier assets.

U.S. Treasury yields posted their biggest one-day rise since mid-May on Friday after July’s 255,000 rise in non-farm payrolls increased expectations of a Federal Reserve rate rise this year pulling yields on other low-risk debt higher.

“U.S. jobs data caused a little bit of reverberations in Europe, and have been positive for risk assets but led to a slightly negative tone for fixed income assets,” said Owen Callan, an analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald.

South European bonds came under additional pressure after ratings firm DBRS put Italy under a review that could see the country lose its last remaining “A” rating from a major agency.

Italy’s 10-year bond yield rose 1.5 basis points in early trading to 1.16 percent. As the day wore on, however, the move was reversed and yields were last down 1.2 bps at 1.13 percent, close to a 17-month low touched last week.

DBRS is alone among the four main agencies to give Italy a rating in the A bracket, which allows its banks access to the cheapest collateral from the European Central Bank.

“I think if we had seen an actual downgrade, the move would have been more dramatic,” Callan said.

Falling into a lower rating category would mean Italian banks would need to provide, on average, an extra 8 percent in collateral to maintain the current amount of ECB funding, according to calculations by Reuters.

Italian government bonds, which would be the most affected by the rating downgrade, account for only 39 percent of the 175 billion euros worth of collateral used by banks, according to data by the Italian central bank.

Hence, a potential downgrade would cost the country’s banks less than 10 billion euros.

“There would be an impact but it wouldn’t be the end of the world, also due to the fact that Italian banks can count on a wide unused buffer of collaterals,” said a London-based strategist.

DBRS said it decided to review the ratings outside its usual calendar because of political uncertainty linked to a forthcoming referendum, pressure on banks, a fragile economic recovery and a less stable external environment.

The spread between 10-year Italian bonds and top-rated German peers was at 125 bps, its tightest in nearly three weeks.

The rise in Italian yields initially dragged Spain’s higher but they too fell by the end of the day.

German 10-year yields, the euro zone benchmark, were flat at minus 0.12 percent. (Additional reporting by Giulio Piovaccari in Milan; Editing by Mark Heinrich)