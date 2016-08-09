UPDATE 1-Political stalemate no barrier as Spanish 10-year yields hit record low

(Updates prices, adds UK reverse auction)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The yield on Spain's benchmark 10-year bonds dropped to a record low on Tuesday, as the hunt for returns outweighed concern that the country has had no government for more than eight months.

Spain has become the focus of a steady rally in peripheral euro zone bonds. Its yields have dropped as much as 73 basis points since parliamentary elections on June 26, finally reaching Tuesday's record low of 0.973 percent.

"All peripheral bonds are rallying because of a hunt for yield, but Portuguese bonds are scarce and Italy has issues around the banking sector. So Spain is benefiting," said Jaime Costero, interest rates strategist at BBVA.

Even though the June 26 vote delivered another hung parliament, the ruling People's Party won a larger bloc of seats than it had in the December 2015 election. Analysts say that increases the likelihood that a coalition government can be formed and a third election avoided.

Italian and Portuguese yields have also fallen in recent weeks, but not to the same extent.

Italian bonds were held back on Monday after ratings agency DBRS put Italy's rating under review, casting doubt on whether it will retain its last "A" rating from a major agency.

DBRS said it decided to review the ratings outside its usual calendar because of political uncertainty linked to a forthcoming referendum, pressure on banks, a fragile economic recovery and a less stable external environment.

Portugal meanwhile only has one investment-grade rating - BBB (low) from DBRS. A downgrade would make it ineligible for the European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme.

However, all of these issues are largely mitigated by central bank easing both within the euro zone and outside it, said Antoine Bouvet, rates strategist at Mizuho.

"I expect peripheral bonds to rally further thanks to low volatility and central bank support for this asset class globally," he said.

Across the euro zone, bond yields were 1 to 4 bps lower with Ireland's 10-year bond yield reaching a record low of 0.36 percent and Portuguese yields at a four-month low of 2.80 percent.

Long-dated British gilt yields also fell to record lows, after the Bank of England failed to get enough offers for its planned purchase of 1.17 billion pounds of gilts with a maturity longer than 15 years.

Austria sold a 500 million-euro reopening of its benchmark 10-year October 2026 bonds at an average yield of 0.073 percent, a record low for the maturity at auction.

On Tuesday, a top Bank of England policymaker was quoted as saying more bond-buying was likely to be required if the economic outlook worsens.

The Bank of New Zealand, one of 55 global central banks that have cut interest rates since the beginning of 2015 in the face of slowing growth and inflation, is set to lower rates again on Thursday. The European Central Bank is widely expected to ease in September. (Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Larry King; editing by Hugh Lawson)