UPDATE 2-Record low gilt yields drag euro zone bond yields lower

(Adds detail on Spanish bonds, updates prices)

By Dhara Ranasinghe and Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Euro zone yields fell on Wednesday after a failed attempt by the Bank of England to meet its bond-purchase target highlighted a scarcity of bonds for central bank monetary stimulus, giving a fillip to top-rated fixed income markets.

Britain's central bank on Tuesday fell 52 million pounds ($68 million) short of its target to buy more than a billion pounds of long-dated debt - the first such miss since the BoE started buying government bonds in 2009 to boost the economy.

That sent long-dated bond British gilt yields to record lows and boosted appetite for U.S. Treasuries and top-rated European debt.

Germany's 10-year bonds yield fell 3 basis points to minus 0.17 percent, while 30-year bond yields were 3 bps lower at 0.39 percent.

With Britain's 10-year gilt yield at a record low around 0.52 percent, the gap over German Bunds hovered at its narrowest level in two years.

A BoE reverse auction on Wednesday fared better. The bank said it bought 1.17 billion pounds of gilts with maturities of seven to 15 years, with an offer-to-cover ratio of 4.71, up from 2.15 at its previous buyback of similar gilts.

Earlier, Germany sold 4 billion euros of a its most recently issued 10-year Bunds at a record low yield at auction of minus 0.09 percent.

The auctions received bids worth 1.4 times the amount allotted, up from 1.2 times at the previous sale.

The European Central Bank also faces a scarcity of bonds for its 1.74 trillion euro stimulus programme.

"Euro investors are drawing lessons from the BoE result - it was a very generous bid and they still struggled to get the bonds," said Mathias Van der Jeugt, a rates strategist for KBC.

"We might be heading to a similar scenario in the eurozone: there will be one point where certain investors will just stop selling to the ECB."

Central bank stimulus, concerns about the outlook for global growth and inflation as well as political risk have driven bond yields sharply lower this year, with more than $11 trillion worth of sovereign debt offering negative yields.

A sale of 30-year Japanese government bonds met ample demand.

Sweden sold 2025 bonds at an average yield of minus 0.1270 percent and 2039 bonds at an average 0.9273 percent via auctions.

Spanish government bond yields dropped after centrist party Ciudadanos said it would back a bid by acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's People's Party to form a government if certain reform proposals are agreed.

The yield on Spain's 10-year bonds hit fresh record lows of 0.947 percent, 3.3 bps lower on the day.

For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Toby Chopra)