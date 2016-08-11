Spanish bond yields hit record low as coalition talks progress

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Spanish government bond yields dropped to a record low on Thursday as acting prime minister Mariano Rajoy edged closer to securing a second term in office, which would end a near eight-month political deadlock.

This came against the backdrop of a broad rally in low-rated euro zone government bond this week on expectations that the European Central Bank will move further down the ratings spectrum to fulfil its asset purchase programme.

Spain's 10-year bond yield fell slightly in early trading on Thursday to hit a trough of 0.944 percent and is now at the tightest spread to German equivalents seen all year at 112 basis points, according to Tradeweb data.

"Spain is clearly below the 1 percent mark now, partly on hopes that the political risks have come down and that a third election could be avoided," said Christoph Rieger, rates strategist for Commerzbank.

Rajoy announced on Wednesday that his conservative party's leadership would vote next Wednesday on a reform pact proposed by centrists Ciudadanos as a condition of their support in forming a government [nL8N1AR4W1.

That has increased hopes that Rajoy will form a minority government in a country that has not been able to break a political deadlock after inconclusive elections in December 2015 and June 2016.

Most euro zone government bonds have been supported all week by a rally in gilts and expectations the ECB will have to move up the duration curve and down the ratings spectrum to fulfil its monthly asset purchases of 80 billion euros.

The issue was brought into relief earlier this week when Britain failed to find enough bonds to buy in its own quantitative easing programme.

"With the last supply for two weeks, that is yesterday's Bund tap, out of the way, European government bonds too are now more susceptible to the spill-over effects from the UK," said the ING analysts.

The yield on Portugal's 10-year bonds fell another 1.5 bps on Monday morning to a four-month low of 2.75 percent, meaning the yield has fallen 14 bp since the end of last week.

"This is purely about the yield on offer, even though the fundamentals are not strong - I would advise investors to be more cautious," said Rieger.

New Zealand's Reserve Bank joined the worldwide rate cutting by lowering its official cash rate 25 basis points to 2.0 percent and said that further policy easing will be required.

For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Larry King)