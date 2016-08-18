FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
German Bund futures soar as U.S. rate hike expectations recede
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Putin's weird war gets riskier
Commentary
Putin's weird war gets riskier
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 18, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

German Bund futures soar as U.S. rate hike expectations recede

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - German bund futures rose sharply in early trading on Thursday after an overnight release of the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting appeared to put a damper on rate hike expectations.

The futures contract hit a high of 167.42 before receding slightly to 167.37, up 42 ticks on the day, by 0615 GMT, following a drop in 10-year U.S. Treasury yields to 1.54 percent, down 4 basis points from Tuesday's close, according to Reuters data.

German 10-year yields were down 3 bps at minus 0.08 percent.

"The market is taking the Fed minutes as very dovish so Treasuries are rallying, the dollar is falling and this is positive for Bund futures," said Commerzbank analyst Christoph Rieger.

"I doubt, however, if this is the message to be taken from the Fed minutes, but the market certainly seems to be reading it that way," he said.

Overnight, Wall Street stocks turned positive and the dollar edged lower after the minutes.

Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Nigel Stephenson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.