UPDATE 1-Euro zone yields up as PMIs prove resilient post-Brexit vote

(Recasts, adds quotes, updates prices)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Euro zone yields rose on Tuesday after data showed that business growth in the single currency bloc was resilient in the face of Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union

The numbers prompted JP Morgan to drop its forecast for a rate cut from the European Central Bank (ECB).

Euro zone private business activity was stable in August, albeit at a muted level, a survey showed, suggesting the economic repercussions of the Brexit vote seem to have been confined to Britain, not its main trading partner.

"It shows that euro area growth is fairly resilient in the aftermath of the Brexit vote," said Cathal Kennedy, European Economist at RBC Capital Markets.

Markit's flash composite Purchasing Managers' Index edged up to a seven-month high of 53.3 from July's 53.2, where any reading above 50 indicates growth. A Reuters poll of economists had predicted a slight dip to 53.1.

"We are completely removing the rate cut from our forecast, as the ECB is unlikely to feel enough pressure from the current growth data or from the currency," the JP Morgan analysts said in a note.

France, one of the better performers in terms of private sector growth in August, saw the yield on its 10-year bond rise 1.2 basis points (bps) to 0.16 percent, according to Tradeweb.

The rises were more marked among lower-rated names. The yield on Italy's 10-year bonds was 4 bps higher at 1.15 percent.

Trading in euro zone bonds is likely to remain cagey ahead of a meeting of central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later this week.

U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen is scheduled to speak on Friday and is generally expected to signal that the central bank is preparing to hike rates once again.

"Yellen's speech on Friday remains the headline event this week and I think we could continue to see an element of caution in the markets in the lead up to this," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

U.S. 10-year yields were up 2.2 bps to 1.56 percent, close to the two-week high of 1.60 percent touched on Monday .

