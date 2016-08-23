FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
German yields fall after Bank of England bond-buying sees weaker demand
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 23, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

German yields fall after Bank of England bond-buying sees weaker demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - German 10-year bond yields fell to a one-week low on Tuesday after the Bank of England saw weak demand when it attempted to buy long-dated bonds under its relaunched quantitative easing scheme.

The fall tracked moves in British bonds as the reverse auction hinted at an unwillingness for investors to sell debt that could prove problematic for the central bank's stimulus programme.

German 10-year yields reversed an earlier rise and were down 2 basis points on the day at a one-week low of minus 0.10 percent. Most other euro zone yields were lower on the day, giving up an earlier rise after better-than-expected euro zone data.

"The market reaction suggests the Bank of England will struggle to buy back bonds," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, a fixed income strategist at Rabobank .

"But it's still too early in the process to reach a conclusion." (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.