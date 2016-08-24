UPDATE 2-Slovenia's bond yields hit record low as debt swap brings ECB relief

* Country to buy back dollar bonds, issue new euro debt

* Second such tender this year

* Widens pool of bonds eligible for ECB purchase

* ECB purchases lagging in Slovenia and other states (Updates prices for close)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Slovenia's borrowing costs hit a record low on Wednesday after the country announced a debt management plan that will widen the pool of assets eligible for purchase by the European Central Bank.

In its second such exercise this year, Slovenia joins another of the bloc's new members Latvia in buying back old dollar debt that is not eligible for ECB purchase and replacing it with new euro bonds.

This will help assuage concerns that the ECB is running out of Slovenian bonds to buy, while having minimal impact on the country's overall debt levels.

Thomson Reuters' markets news service IFR reported on Tuesday that Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are arranging the tender which expires on Aug. 30.

Slovenia's 10-year bond yields, an indication of the rate at which the country can borrow on financial markets, touched a record low of 0.73 percent in early trading on Wednesday , but closed flat on the day at 0.76 percent, according to Reuters data.

Most other euro zone bond yields were slightly higher.

"These new bonds will be immediately absorbed by the central bank's bond buying...and that is a strong supporting factor," ING strategist Martin van Vliet said. "But even based on fundamentals, I think Slovenian bonds offer some good value."

Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks in 2013, managed to return to growth in 2014 and its economy has been expanding since.

But with overall euro zone growth and inflation flagging, analysts expect the ECB to extend its 1.7 trillion euro stimulus scheme beyond its scheduled end date in March 2017.

ING estimates that if it does, the ECB could run out of Slovenian bonds to buy as soon as April, while the sale of new euro debt from the tender -- if around 1 billion euros as expected -- could allow purchases to run until June.

ADDED INCENTIVE

Funds have been investing in dollar debt from some of the euro zone's newest members for some time in anticipation of these swaps, and are likely to have reaped handsome profits.

Latvia -- which joined the monetary union in 2014 -- did such an exercise in December last year, while Slovenia -- a euro zone member since 2007 -- swapped $1.25bn of dollar bonds for 1.25 billion euros of new euro debt in May. Lithuania, which joined in 2015 is also seen as a candidate for such a deal.

Before these countries joined the euro area, they found it more cost-effective to sell dollar debt that attracted a large number of global investors because it was eligible for emerging markets indices.

But since the ECB added government bonds to its bond-buying scheme in March 2015, they have had an added incentive to make sure they have euro-denominated debt eligible for purchase.

ECB bond-buying is weighted to the size of each countries' contribution to the central bank's capital, but data in July showed that purchases of Slovenian, Slovakian, Lithuanian and Latvian debt were struggling to keep pace. It has stopped buying altogether in Estonia.

This comes against the backdrop of widespread concerns about bond scarcity that, if left unaddressed, could throw the ECB's stimulus scheme off track.

This comes against the backdrop of widespread concerns about bond scarcity that, if left unaddressed, could throw the ECB's stimulus scheme off track.

(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt; Editing by Toby Chopra and Dominic Evans)