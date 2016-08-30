UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields edge down, focus stays on Fed

(Updates prices, adds German data )

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields edged down on Tuesday as comments from a top U.S. rate-setter turned the market's focus to this week's U.S. jobs data and Italy passed a test of investor sentiment by selling bonds at record low yields.

Preliminary data showing German annual inflation slowed unexpectedly in August helped push 10-year Bund yields further away from a two-month peak touched on Monday.

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Tuesday that the U.S. job market is close to full strength, fuelling speculation that a September rate hike may be on the way.

The yield on Germany's 10-year Bunds fell 1 basis point to minus 0.09 percent, according to Tradeweb, having risen to a high of minus 0.07 percent before Fischer made his comments.

"Should we get a strong jobs report for August then the next (Fed) decision in three weeks will absolutely be a live meeting, whether markets want to accept that or not," said Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

The U.S. employment report due on Friday is expected to show an increase of 180,000 jobs in August, according to the median estimate of 89 economists polled by Reuters, below the better-than-expected 255,000 in July and 292,000 gains in June.

Italy's 10-year bond yield fell 1 basis point to 1.1 percent after a BTP auction drew solid demand, a vote of confidence in the country at a time when its political framework is in the spotlight.

It sold 7.665 billion euros ($8.56 billion) of three bonds, achieving record low yields for five- and 10-year debt as redemptions and coupon payments due this week supported demand.

Total bids exceeded 10 billion euros despite investor worries about the autumn's constitutional referendum and its implications for the future of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

"On a relative value basis Italy still has value and is offering a pick up over Spain, for example," said Antoine Bouvet, a rates strategist at Mizuho International.

"I don't think the political risk at this stage is strong enough to affect auction results."

Spain was one of the few euro zone countries to see its yields rise on the day, with its 10-year bond yield up 2 bps to 0.94 percent ahead of Wednesday's confidence vote on acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

The result of the vote will have implications for Rajoy's ability to form a minority government and end an eight-month political deadlock.

