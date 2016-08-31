FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CORRECTED-Spanish bond yields rise for second day ahead of confidence vote
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 31, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Spanish bond yields rise for second day ahead of confidence vote

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to yields from prices)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Spain's government bond yields edged higher on Wednesday for a second day running before a vote that could trigger the country's third election in a year or end an eight-month political deadlock.

A vote against Spain's government would trigger a second round on Friday and then possibly another national election.

Spanish 10-year bond yields rose 1.5 basis points to 0.96 percent, most euro zone yields were flat to a touch higher as the supply of new government bonds cranks up.

Commenting on Spain, ING senior rate strategist, Benjamin Schroeder, said: "Today will be a first test, though expectations are that it just kicks off proceedings. The focus is more on the vote on Friday."

Germany and Portugal are due for bond auctions on Wednesday and Finland has announced a new seven-year bond in what will be the first negative yielding syndication from a euro zone state.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters service, reported on Wednesday that the 3-billion-euro Finnish deal is being marketed at 20 basis points area below the interest rate swap mid-price level.

"We expect a large number of new issues to hit the market in the coming weeks from both core and peripheral issuers," Mizuho rates strategist, Antoine Bouvet, said.

The yield on Germany's 10-year bond rose a touch to minus 0.08 percent, following Tuesday's sharp fall on the back of inflation data.

Preliminary data showed German annual inflation slowed unexpectedly in August, helping push 10-year Bund yields down to minus 0.10 percent, according to Tradeweb data.

More August inflation data, this time for the euro zone as a whole, is due to be released on Wednesday.

For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets (Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.