UPDATE 2-Spanish vote, Portuguese ratings on radar for euro zone bond market.

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond markets braced for a number of potentially market-moving events on Friday including a Moody's ratings review of Portugal and a second parliamentary vote of confidence in Spain.

Yields across the region rose on Friday even as U.S. employment data fell short of expectations.

"The initial reaction was that the data was a bit soft, but I think the market is slowly getting its head around the fact that the Fed is focused on hiking rates," said Padhraic Garvey, global head of rates strategy at ING.

"Whether that will happen in September or later I don't know, but I don't think this data in itself changes the Fed's plans significantly," he said.

The yield on 10-year German Bunds, the region's benchmark bond, was up 2.6 basis points to minus 0.04 percent.

Ratings agency Moody's is expected to review Portugal and Commerzbank says the stable outlook is at risk. Portuguese bonds came under pressure last month after DBRS warned that pressures were building on the country's creditworthiness.

DBRS' view on Portugal is significant because it is the only one of the four agencies recognised by the European Central Bank (ECB) that gives Portugal the investment grade rating it needs to qualify for the bank's quantitative easing scheme.

Any downgrade in Moody's assessment of the outlook for Portugal's rating could fuel concerns about the DBRS rating.

"Even if Moody's view on Portugal's rating is left unchanged there could be some negative comments on the government's fiscal plans and this could fuel speculation about the DBRS decision," said Daniel Lenz, a strategist at DZ Bank.

"We remain cautious about Portuguese bonds."

Portugal's 10-year yield dipped 1 basis points to 3.06 percent, but is about 36 bps above mid-August levels.

Spain's 10-year bond yield fell to 1.04 percent but was still well above the 0.93 percent level at the start of the week.

The country, the euro zone's fourth biggest economy, has been without a functioning government since December and a failure to break the political impasse has prompted investors to turn more cautious.

Chances of a third election in a year increased on Wednesday when acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy of the conservative People's Party lost a first parliamentary confidence vote on his bid for a second term in office.

A second vote takes place on Friday and a simple majority would be enough to form a PP-led minority government. If Rajoy loses the vote, he has two months to try to form a government before triggering another election -- which could fall on Christmas Day.

Elsewhere, a gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations fell to its lowest level since July - highlighting the challenges facing the European Central Bank.

Elsewhere, a gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations fell to its lowest level since July - highlighting the challenges facing the European Central Bank.