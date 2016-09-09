FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
German bond yields soar, hit highest levels since day after Brexit
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

German bond yields soar, hit highest levels since day after Brexit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Germany bond yields soared on Friday, hitting their highest levels since the day after the UK's Brexit vote as investors expressed disappointment with ECB's lack of policy action this week.

The European Central Bank on Thursday left monetary policy unchanged and said that an extension of the central bank's 1.7 trillion euro bond-buying programme had not been discussed.

That triggered a sell-off in bonds across the euro zone that gathered momentum on Friday.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield rose more than 6 basis points to minus 0.003 percent, its highest level since the day after Britain's decision to leave the European Union in a June 23 referendum that sent shock waves through world markets.

The German 30-year bond yield extended its rise to 0.61 percent and was up 10 basis points on the day.

"The market is disappointed with the lack of ECB action," said BNP Paribas rates strategist Patrick Jacq. "The U.S. Treasury market is also opening on a negative note, so that's adding momentum to the bond sell-off in Europe."

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were 4 bps higher at 1.65 percent. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.