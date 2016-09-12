FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Bond shake-out pushes Southern European bond yields sharply higher
September 12, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Bond shake-out pushes Southern European bond yields sharply higher

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Southern European government bond yields rose sharply on Monday as concerns about the effectiveness of central bank policy around the world injected global markets with a fresh dose of volatility.

Portugal's 10-year yield rose to a two-month high of 3.247 percent, up more than 6 basis points on day.

Spain's 10-year bond yield rose to 1.14 percent, its highest level since late July and Italian 10-year bond yields hit their highest level in over two months at 1.33 percent.

Nervousness about the possibility of a U.S. interest rate hike this month, news that the Bank of Japan is studying ways to steepen the bond yield curve and disappointment at the lack of action at last week's European Central Bank meeting triggered a shake-out in world bond markets on Friday.

The yield on safe-haven German Bunds continued its rise further into positive territory. Ten-year Bund yields were up 2 bps ay 0.03 percent, having risen more than 6 bps on Friday . (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Jamie McGeever)

