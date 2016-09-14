UPDATE 2-Investors pounce on euro zone bonds after early rise in yields

(Writes through, adds quote)

By John Geddie and Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Investors grabbed the opportunity to buy euro zone bonds offering some of their best returns in weeks, pushing yields down towards the close of trading on Wednesday.

Most euro zone government bond yields rose in early trade, hitting fresh two-month highs on growing concerns that central banks would step back from the aggressive monetary policy easing stance of recent times.

But this move was reversed as the day wore on.

"Investors have been looking for yield for so long, and now suddenly there is some pick-up in the market," said Jaime Costero Denche, a rates strategist at BBVA.

"There is too much cash in the system and Monday's sell-off has provided an opportunity to put some of that to work," he said.

The yield on Germany's 10-year bond, the euro zone's benchmark security, was down 1.7 basis points on the day to 0.03 percent.

"There has been a lot of pressure on the market over the last few days, so this is just some relief and perhaps an acknowledgement that the sell-off went too far," said DZ Bank analyst Daniel Lenz.

"But there is potential for some further negative sentiment coming up again," he said.

At one stage, the 10-year Bund yield had risen 5 bps to 0.09 per cent, its highest level since Britain voted in late June to leave the European Union.

That rise came after a top European Central Bank official said the central bank should hold off on new monetary easing measures.

Most yields hit their highest levels since the Brexit vote, extending a rise that started after the ECB's policy meeting last week, when it disappointed investors by introducing no new easing measures.

Speaking in Strasbourg late on Tuesday, ECB Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger voiced clear opposition to bigger and longer asset purchases by the central bank, adding that more stimulus risked becoming ineffective and could magnify negative side effects.

Lautenschlaeger has opposed many of the bank's past stimulus plans, but her hawkish tone appeared to unsettle some investors, who had started to question whether monetary easing globally was petering out.

"Markets have continued to be spooked by the potential for central banks to scale back the level of monetary support on almost a global basis," said Peter Chatwell, head of euro rates strategy at Mizuho.

"Lautenschlaeger's comments did little to ease fear of withdrawal of central bank's support."

(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)