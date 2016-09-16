UPDATE 2-Gap between Portuguese and German bond yields widest since February

* Portugal's bond reel from worst day since Brexit

* Budget warning, bailout talk feed investor nerves

* S&P scheduled to review country's credit rating

* Review seen as cue for bigger rating test ahead (Updates prices)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The premium Portugal would pay over Germany to borrow in bond markets hit its widest in seven months on Friday, ahead of a ratings review that serves as a prelude to a more crucial test of Portuguese creditworthiness next month.

Standard and Poor's is not expected to alter its junk rating for Portugal. But any warnings on its economy, such as those made by Portugal's own budget watchdog on Thursday, may feed fears that fellow ratings agency DBRS will strip Lisbon of its last investment-grade rating on Oct. 21, meaning it would no long qualify for ECB bond purchases.

Losing the support of the central bank could raise the prospect of a second bailout for Lisbon in five years, as its anti-austerity government battles a banking crisis and is at loggerheads with Brussels over its budget deficit.

Local media reported on Thursday that Prime Minister Antonio Costa rejected claims there will be another bailout, but analysts at Commerzbank said the mere mention of the word had spooked investors.

"It may become a self-fulfilling prophecy," Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz said.

Most other euro zone yields fell on Friday, but Portugal's 10-year yields rose 8 basis points to 3.5 percent. That extended a rise of some 15 bps on Thursday after the country's budget watchdog warned of a slowdown in the economy and a deficit that would miss EU targets.

Thursday's sell-off marked the biggest daily rise in yields since Britain's vote to leave the European Union rattled markets on June 24.

The gap between Portuguese and German equivalents stood at 349 basis points, the widest since a sell-off in February triggered by fears for the health of Europe's banks. Yields in Germany, Europe's de facto benchmark, slid back into negative territory for the first time in a week.

It is against this backdrop that investors are paying such close attention to a routine assessment of Portugal's rating by Standard and Poor's, due to be released after markets close on Friday.

Standard & Poor's currently rates the country below investment grade at BB+, with a stable outlook. But it said at its last review in March that it expected Lisbon's recovery to moderate throughout 2016.

Moody's, which has the same rating and outlook as S&P, said this week that a fragile banking sector, stuttering economy and high debts were exerting downward pressures on the country's rating.

Similar warnings by S&P would not bode well for bigger tests next month.

First, Lisbon's coalition government has until Oct. 15 to submit its 2017 budget to the European Commission. Analysts say keeping all parties happy while tightening the belt to meet EU demands may prove difficult.

If this creates any more friction with Brussels, it could prove ominous for the second big test a week later, when DBRS assesses Portugal's rating.

DBRS's BBB (low) rating for Portugal, the only investment- grade rank from the four ECB-recognised rating agencies, has been a vital prop, allowing Portuguese bonds to remain part of the European Central Bank's 1.7 trillion euro buying programme.

The rating carries a stable outlook, giving Lisbon some breathing space, but DBRS's sovereign ratings chief told Reuters last month that pressures are building on Portugal's creditworthiness.

For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets (Editing by Alexander Smith and Hugh Lawson)