FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Safe-haven Bund yields fall as focus switches to U.S. presidential showdown
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

Safe-haven Bund yields fall as focus switches to U.S. presidential showdown

Dhara Ranasinghe

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Safe-haven German bond yields fell to their lowest level in more than two weeks on Monday as focus turned from central banks to the looming televised debate between the U.S. presidential candidates.

Polls indicate a tightening race between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump in a vote shaping up as a major risk event for financial markets.

"We are heading into the presidential debate with a positive bias in European bond markets," said KBC strategist Piet Lammens. "The U.S. debate is positive from a safe-haven stance but it could also be negative if the candidates point to a more aggressive fiscal stance."

Bund yields fell 2.4 basis points to minus 0.10 percent , their lowest level in more than two weeks. They closed on Friday with their biggest weekly falls since late July.

Other euro zone bond yields were about 2 bps lower on the day.

Analysts said Monday's presidential debate could push U.S. bond yields higher if the candidates hinted at more expenditure or tax cuts, which would increase the federal deficit and borrowing.

"Bond markets are likely to view any Trump gains in this debate as putting upward pressure on yields as his fiscal plans are more aggressive," said Martin Van Vliet, senior rates strategist at ING.

For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Germany's Ifo business sentiment survey for September is released later in the day, and European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi will address the European Parliament.

There was also some focus on Italy, where the government could unveil the date of a referendum on constitutional reform.

Concerns about growing political risk in Italy have seen Italian bonds underperform Spanish peers, pushing the Italian/Spanish 10-year yield spread last week to its widest since early 2015 . (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.