Italian bond investors take crumb of comfort from delayed referendum

* Yields lowest in 2-1/2-weeks

* Vote, penned for Oct, pushed till Dec. 4

* PM Renzi has staked future on reforms

* Needs time to win over sceptical voters

By John Geddie

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Italian bond yields fell to a 2-1/2-week low on Tuesday after the government pushed back the date for a high stakes vote until December, potentially giving it more time to win over a sceptical electorate.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has repeatedly pledged to resign if voters reject the referendum on constitutional reform, but most recent opinion polls have put the 'No' camp ahead.

Renzi originally said he wanted to hold the ballot in early October, but he has pushed back the vote to December. 4, one of the last practicable dates allowed to him by law.

"The idea that pushing in that bit further back gives the Renzi side more time to put forward there case is perhaps a slight positive," RBC's European economist Cathal Kennedy said.

"But we are only talking a few weeks so I'm not sure it is a real game changer."

Italian 10-year bond yields were 2 bps lower on Tuesday, the lowest since Sept. 9, and slightly outperforming other euro zone equivalents which also fell on the day.

But at 1.18 percent, Rome's benchmark bond yield hovered some 27 basis points above Spanish equivalents - near wides of 28 bps hit last week which marked the biggest gap since December 2014.

The costs of insuring Italian debt against default - as measured by credit default swaps - was unchanged on Tuesday from Monday's close at 138 bps, according to data provider Markit.

Confirmation of the referendum data saw a raft of banks publish research notes on the implications of the vote for bond markets.

HSBC said it expects Italian bonds to continue yielding 25-35 bp more than Spain's in the run up to the vote, pushing towards the spread of 43 bps seen during the political uncertainty in December 2014 as Renzi pushed labour reforms through the Senate using confidence votes.

Investors are broadly pinning their hopes on a 'Yes' vote that would ensure political stability and allow Rome to push ahead with reforms and potentially overhaul the judicial system.

A 'No' vote could heighten political uncertainty, not least because the populist 5-Star movement - which has called for a referendum on euro membership - is the main challenger to Renzi's party.

UBS said the gap between Italian 10-year yields and benchmark German bonds could widen to 155 bps in the event of a 'No' vote, from around 130 bps currently.

UBS said the gap between Italian 10-year yields and benchmark German bonds could widen to 155 bps in the event of a 'No' vote, from around 130 bps currently.