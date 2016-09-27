FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Finland becomes third euro zone country to record negative 10-year yield
September 27, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

Finland becomes third euro zone country to record negative 10-year yield

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Finland became the third euro zone sovereign to see its 10-year borrowing costs turn negative on Tuesday as part of a broad rally in euro zone bonds.

Investors are now willing to pay Finland to lend to it for 10 years, a boon so far only granted to Germany and Netherlands within the single currency bloc, and only to a handful of nations globally.

Euro zone government bonds, seen as a safe haven in times of stress, have rallied in recent days as concerns over Europe's financial sector has hit stock markets.

The yield on Finland's 10-year bond fell 3 basis points to minus 0.023 percent on Tuesday, as other euro zone equivalents fell 3-4 bps.

Germany's 10-year bond yield fell to its lowest since August 15, down 4 bps on day at minus 0.15 percent. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by John Geddie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
