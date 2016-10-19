Euro zone bond yields steady, market finds firmer ground

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields were steady in early trade on Wednesday, as markets found a firmer footing after a sell-off that had pushed German yields to four-month highs earlier this week.

Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was flat at around 0.04 percent, holding below Monday's peak just above 0.1 percent following a recovery in Britain's gilt market.

Other euro zone bond yields were also little changed, with focus turning to Thursday's European Central Bank meeting.

There was some focus on Slovenia, which late on Tuesday announced a tender offer on U.S. dollar bonds maturing in 2022, 2023 and 2204 and its intention to issue a euro-denominated bond .

For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Larry King)