After key ratings review, Portugal readies for five-year bond sale

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Portuguese bond yields pulled back from recent six-week lows on Wednesday, ahead of a sale of government debt -- the first since the country passed a key ratings review at the end of last week.

Portugal is due to sell up to 1 billion euros of five-year bonds later in the day. The auction was announced on Friday, just before credit ratings agency DBRS confirmed its investment-grade rating and stable outlook for the country.

DBRS is the only major agency recognised by the European Central Bank that gives Portugal the investment grade rank it needs to qualify for the bank's bond-buying stimulus scheme and concern about a potential downgrade has weighed on the bond market in recent months.

With the crucial ratings review out of the way, remaining bond sales for the year were expected to go smoothly.

The country is expected to sell about 2 billion euros worth of debt for the rest of the year, including Wednesday's bond sale.

But analysts also caution that Portugal's bond market is vulnerable to changes in risk appetite, while a weak economy and banking sector remain headwinds.

"The markets have taken DBRS' decision not to act on the ratings quite positively and we should get some decent results today," said DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk.

"Nevertheless, if you look at the fundamentals, nothing has changed really since last Friday. The fiscal situation is still dire, growth is sluggish."

Portugal's economy is expected to grow about 1 percent this year, far below initial expectations, and many economists think it will not rise much above that next year, causing concern as Portugal's public debt is near 130 percent of GDP, one of the highest in the euro zone.

Portugal's 10-year bond yield was trading 2.5 basis points higher at 3.23 percent in early trade, above six-week lows hit on Monday at around 3.05 percent as investors reacted to the DBRS ratings review.

Other euro zone bond yields were flat to marginally higher on the day, with five-year bond yields in Germany creeping up ahead of a bond auction there.

For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Ralph Boulton)