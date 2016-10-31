FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
German Bund yield on track for biggest monthly rise since Jan 2013
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 10 months ago

German Bund yield on track for biggest monthly rise since Jan 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - German government bond yields held steady in early Monday trade, on more stable ground after a sharp sell-off last week but on track to end October with their biggest monthly rise since January 2013.

Sentiment in euro zone bond markets, hit last week by a stronger tone to economic data globally, remained fragile ahead of the flash estimate of October euro zone inflation data due later in the day.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield was trading at 0.17 percent , little changed on the day and down from Friday's almost six-month high of 0.217 percent.

It was on track to end the month with a rise of about 29 basis points - the biggest monthly rise in almost four years. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.