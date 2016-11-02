FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Investors shelter in safe haven German bonds on U.S. election uncertainty
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 10 months ago

Investors shelter in safe haven German bonds on U.S. election uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - German government bond yields dropped on Wednesday as investors, rattled by uncertainty over next week's U.S presidential election, sought refuge in the safe haven debt.

The move in the euro zone's top-rated benchmark followed a similar fall in U.S. Treasury yields as investors started to rethink their long-held bets of a victory for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton on signs her Republican rival Donald Trump could be closing the gap.

German 10-year bond yields fell 3 basis points to 0.15 percent, while yields on lower-rated bonds in Spain and Italy rose and euro zone stock markets fell.

Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.