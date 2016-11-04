UPDATE 3-Euro zone bond yields fall, US-German yield gap tightest in two months

(Adds US jobs data, quotes, updates prices)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The gap between U.S. and German bond yields narrowed to its tightest in about two months on Friday, as mounting jitters ahead of next week's tight U.S. election pushed yields on safe-haven government debt lower.

Heightened uncertainty about the outcome of the Nov. 8 presidential vote has overshadowed the prospect of a Federal Reserve interest rate rise next month, with even a strong set of U.S. monthly jobs data failing to move markets.

U.S. employers maintained a strong pace of hiring in October and boosted wages for workers, which could effectively seal the case for a December interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve.

Despite this, the yield on Germany's 10-year bond, the euro zone's benchmark, barely flickered in the aftermath and counter-intuitively fell as the session wore on to 0.14 percent by 1615 GMT, down 3 basis points on the day.

"It is strange that Bund futures and bund yields are remaining so range-bound. The (employment data release) has been such a non-event," said Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz.

"The focus is completely on the US elections," he said.

Investors have been unnerved by signs that the presidential race between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump may be tightening.

While that unease has benefited both U.S. and German bonds - regarded by investors as among the safest assets to hold at times of uncertainty - Treasuries have outperformed.

U.S. Treasury yields, trading at around 1.79 percent , are down about 9 basis points from five-month highs hit last week. At on point on Friday, the gap over German Bund yields was 164 bps, its tightest in about two months.

According to the latest Reuters/Ipsos States of the Nation project, Clinton, who is seen as the status quo candidate by markets, maintained her narrow lead over Trump.

But several swing states that the Republican challenger must win shifted from favouring Clinton to toss-ups, offering Trump a possible route to victory.

"We've definitely seen some safe-haven flows into U.S. Treasuries, but the fact that Trump is coming back is not the only reason for a tightening in spreads," said Cyril Regnat, fixed income strategist at Natixis.

"In Europe, German bond yields are moving closely with the sell-off in gilts and also the ECB is not seen as supportive as investors would like."

There has also been upward pressure on euro zone bond yields as markets reassess just how long the European Central Bank will continue its ultra-easy monetary policy as signs of a pick up in economic growth and inflation emerge.

Societe Generale strategist Ciaran O'Hagan said the narrowing in the U.S./Bund yield spread was a surprise and may reflect an underpricing of a Trump election win by European bond markets.

"There's no real Trump factor in Bunds as there is in Treasuries," he said. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Richard Balmforth)