German yields rise before U.S. election, but caution prevails

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Higher-rated euro zone bond yields edged higher on Tuesday ahead of the U.S. presidential election on expectations that Democrat Hillary Clinton would win, but memories of the Brexit vote in the UK are keeping a cap on yields.

Germany's 10-year government bond yields edged up towards 0.18 percent in early trades on Tuesday after the final Reuters/Ipsos States of the Nation project showed Clinton has about a 90 percent chance of defeating Republican Donald Trump in the race for the White House.

Clinton is viewed by the financial industry as the candidate of the status quo, while a Trump victory would increase uncertainty about the future policies of the world's largest economy.

The rise in high-rated euro zone yields fell short of recent highs, capped by memories of Britain's referendum on European Union membership in late June, when the result confounded the polls.

"I don't think we're quite seeing the same level of confidence in the markets ahead of this election," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA. "But still, it does appear we're quite vulnerable now to a Trump victory."

German 10-year government bond yields rose 17 basis points (bps) in the week leading up to the June 23 UK referendum on expectations that Britain would vote to stay in the European Union.

When the result went the other way, yields fell a whopping 30 bps on June 24 to hit a trough of minus 0.17 percent, and stayed in negative territory for over two months.

Bund yields have risen in recent weeks, and are now 30 bps higher than the September trough of minus 0.16 percent, but this is partly driven by fears that central banks are stepping back from the aggressive stimulus of the past few years.

If Clinton wins as expected, though, this trend is likely to continue.

"We could see a sharp rise in Bund yields in the short term if Clinton wins, though we don't expect that trend to last for too long, particularly if the ECB continues its asset purchase programme beyond March 2017 as we expect," said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz.

Overnight, the most prominent hawk on the ECB's board, Sabine Lautenschlaeger, defended the bank's ultra-loose monetary policy, but added that she was sceptical of further interest rate cuts or other forms of easing.

Attention is expected to shift to the Italian referendum on constitutional reforms after the U.S. election, with Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's term in office likely hanging in the balance.

Polls currently suggest that the Dec. 4 vote will fall against the proposed changes.

Renzi, who called the referendum in a bid to simplify policy making, has said in the past that he will step down if the changes don't go through, though he has stopped making that promise in recent times.

"Even if Renzi manages to stay in office, I think he will be a lame duck and may struggle to get anything done until the next election," said Lenz.

