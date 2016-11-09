FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's 10-year govt bond yield tumbles to two-week low
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

Germany's 10-year govt bond yield tumbles to two-week low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Germany’s safe-haven 10-year government bond yield fell sharply in early Wednesday trade, as results from the U.S. presidential election pointed to growing chances of a win for Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Germany’s 10-year Bund yield was down 7 basis points at 0.10 percent. Early cash trading also pointed to sharp falls in euro zone bond yields.

Trump won a series of shocking wins in battleground U.S. states to rattle world markets and open up a path to the White House.

Opinion polls shortly before the election suggested Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton would capture the White House, but looked set to be confounded.

The prospect of a win by Trump, viewed as hurting exports and injecting uncertainty into markets, drove investors into safe-haven bonds, while stock market futures fell. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Alistair Smout)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.